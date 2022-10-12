Sopore farmer turns to Kiwi farming, scripts success story

“Farmers in Kashmir have to spend a huge amount on pesticide sprays with regard to apples but no pesticide spray is needed for Kiwis, so people should also cultivate Kiwi crop side by side keeping in view the market value and health benefits of Kiwis,” War told Greater Kashmir.

Bashir has set up a Kiwi plant nursery where more than five thousand plants have been grown. “Last year I had grown twenty five hundred plants which I distributed free of cost among farmers with an aim to boost the crop across Kashmir,” he said.

War, who has now gained experience in Kiwi cultivation, said he is free to guide people who want to set up their Kiwi orchards. "They can visit my orchard anytime to have firsthand experience so that things can get easy for them,” he added.