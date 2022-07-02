Sopore fruit traders protest against traffic curbs on Sgr-Jmu Highway

Sopore, July 2: Decrying traffic curbs on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, scores of fruit traders, and growers held a protest demonstration at Sopore Fruit Mandi.
Several fruit traders, growers, transporters, labourers and other businessmen associated with Fruit Mandi Sopore assembled inside the Mandi and held a peaceful protest over the stopping of fruit-laden trucks loaded with fresh and early varieties of fruits on the National Highway.
The protesting traders stated they are incurring losses due to the continuous stoppage of trucks along the national highway.
President Fruit Growers and Dealers Association, Sopore Fruit Mandi, Fayaz Ahamd Malik said that the traders are facing huge losses post abrogation of Article 370 and now unnecessary stoppage of fruit-laden trucks by police at several places along the Srinagar-Jammu highway has further aggravated our problems.
"Recent steps taken by the administration for stopping fresh fruit-laden trucks along the highway in view of the Amarnath Yatra are worrisome as it is causing again huge losses to traders."
"Since the harvesting of early varieties of apples and other fruits like peach, plum, pears etc are nowadays ready to be sold in outside states and these varieties are treated acute perishable thus needs immediate and quick transportation to various destinations outside Jammu and Kashmir UT,” he said.
He also said that they welcome Yatris but the administration must consider and take immediate steps for transportation of fresh fruit-laden trucks so that growers do not face any losses.
"We have time and again requested the concerned authorities and again we request the LG administration to look into the matter to solve this issue once and for all, president Fayaz Ahmad Malik added.
National Conference senior leader Irshad Rasool Kar also expressed concern over the halting of fruit trucks from Kashmir on NH-44, saying that blockades of fruit-laden trucks for days together on the Srinagar-Jammu highway is taking a heavy toll on the local fruit industry.
Kar while taking strong exception to the indifferent attitude of the administration towards the plight of fruit growers and traders, said that the frequent halting of the fruit-laden trucks on NH-44 is causing spoilage to the economy and horticultural produce from Kashmir much before it reaches different Mandis in various parts of the country.