Sopore industrialists anguished over pesky power cuts

Scores of industrialists in the industrial Estate Sopore led by the President of the association, Javed Ahmad Bhat assembled at the lawn of PDD in Amargrah Sopore and held a massive protest against pesky power cuts.

They claimed of incurring huge losses due to frequent power cuts during their working hours affecting their business and forcing them to pay idle wages.

"On average, the industries at the estate suffer around Rs 2-3 crore losses per day. In the absence of quality power supply, we are now thinking of shifting to Jammu."