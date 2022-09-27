Special parcel counter opened at Srinagar GPO

Srinagar, Sep 27: The Chief Postmaster General, J&K Circle inaugurated a dedicated Parcel booking counter at Srinagar GPO today.
“Speed Post Parcels, Registered Parcels and Business Parcels can now be booked at the newly inaugurated Parcel Booking Counter without having to wait in queues.
The facility has been provided at par with the facilities available in metropolitan cities. Besides, parcel packaging facility has also been made available at Srinagar GPO through which customers can get their consignments packed as per the norms of the Department of Posts hassle free which will boost the business of all bulk customers who avail parcel service,” GPO spokesperson said in a statement.