Speed up process of establishing new industrial estates across J&K: Bhatnagar

Speaking during the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar impressed upon the management of both Corporations that modern and effective methods should be employed to make the units of the corporation more vibrant and financially viable so that they can effectively contribute to the economy of J&K as well as generate employment opportunities for budding entrepreneurs.

The Advisor asked the officers to devise a comprehensive mechanism for the promotion of the industrial sector in the Union Territory so that the new entrepreneurs are given a well-established ecosystem for establishing new units. He impressed upon the officers that the process of establishing new industrial estates should be expedited and funds for the same should be properly utilised.

Advisor Bhatnagar further emphasized to the officers that the Roads and other utilities in the existing industrial estates should be upgraded. He called upon them that the roads and other facilities in the newly designated industrial estates should be developed on priority so that the new allotments to industrial unit holders are operationalised early The Advisor further directed the officers to appoint Nodal Officers for each Industrial Estate who will work in tandem with essential departments like PDD, PHE, R&B and others for providing necessary services. He also called upon the officers that a Plan of Action for each Industrial Estate should be prepared.