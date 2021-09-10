Spice Park has paved way for doubling saffron growers income: Tomar

"The Central Government is ready to provide all possible help and support to the farmers. With the existence of Spice Park the income out of saffron production of growers has doubled. Center will provide all kinds of facilities and assistance to the farmers that will make the lives of our farmers prosperous,” Tomar said during his visit to Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park, Pampore.

He was accompanied by Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary and Minister of State (MoS) for Agriculture ShobhaKarandlaje.

Union Minister Tomar had a detailed visit to Indian International Trade Saffron Spice Park, Pampore, where they inspected various departments of the processing unit. In addition to the Stigma Separation Center, they also inspected the Drawing, grading, packing and E-Auction Centers at the park.

During the programme the delegation of ministers spoke to the farmers, during which the farmers presented their grievances and issues before the visiting dignitaries. The farmers were assured that the government will take up the issues on priority to resolve the legitimate demands of the farmers.

Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor Farooq Ahmad Khan, Principal Secretary Agriculture Production Naveen Kumar Chaudhry, District Development Commissioner PulwamaBaseer-ul-Haq Chaudhry, Director Agriculture Kashmir Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhry and other officials, besides a good number of farmers also participated in the interaction program.