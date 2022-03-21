Spring Blossom Festival begins at CoE Zawoora

Divisional Commissioner, while speaking on the occasion, said that the aim of the festival is to attract tourists and increase the income of the farmers. He urged the farmers and other entrepreneurs to take advantage of various government schemes.

Emphasizing that the government of India is bringing a tremendous transformation in the development scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, VC KVIB said that people should take full advantage of the interventions and subsidy schemes of Horticulture, KVIB and other departments.