Spring Blossom Festival begins at CoE Zawoora

Srinagar: In a bid to promote Horticulture tourism, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, today kick-started Spring Blossom Festival at Center of Excellence, Zawoora in Srinagar.
Vice Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir, Khadi Village Industries Board KVIB), Dr Hinna Shafi Bhat was also present on the occasion.
The festival is being organised by the Horticulture department Kashmir in a bid to woo tourists and promote the unique horticulture affluence of the region. The Center will be kept open from March 21 to April 15 for the general public and will showcase the blossom of world-class high-density exotic fruit plants.
Divisional Commissioner, while speaking on the occasion, said that the aim of the festival is to attract tourists and increase the income of the farmers. He urged the farmers and other entrepreneurs to take advantage of various government schemes.
Emphasizing that the government of India is bringing a tremendous transformation in the development scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, VC KVIB said that people should take full advantage of the interventions and subsidy schemes of Horticulture, KVIB and other departments.
Director-General, Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, in his welcome address gave a brief about the festival saying that the aim behind holding the event was to divert the attention of the tourists to Horti-Tourism apart from other locations. He said that Horti-tourism is a first of its kind approach in Jammu and Kashmir for strengthening farmers’ economy.