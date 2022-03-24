Spring Blossom Festival mesmerises tourists, locals

In a first, Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture Department organized the ‘Spring Blossom Festival’ for the development of horticulture tourism at a place that is known across the world for its unique quality of horticulture produce and picturesque landscape.

Director-General Horticulture, Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, who conceptualized the unique initiative, says the mode of tourism can add value to the horticulture produce sold by farmers and enhance sustainability to the rural areas.

”It will also help in promoting the authenticity of varieties sold by producers in Kashmir. Visitors will experience different stages of horticulture produce and also enjoy the natural ambience of fruit orchards,” he said after visiting the ‘ Spring Blossom Festival’ at Center of Excellence Zawoora Srinagar, spread over 312 Kanal of land.