Spring Blossom Festival mesmerises tourists, locals

Srinagar: There is international recognition that horticulture has an important role to play in tourism development and Jammu and Kashmir’s unique blend of Horticulture abundance has a lot of scope in promoting tourism in the UT.
J&K government, in its endeavours to optimally utilize this gift of Nature for the promotion of Horticulture Tourism in the UT, has launched numerous initiatives towards giving a fillip to the horticulture industry here.
In a first, Jammu and Kashmir Horticulture Department organized the ‘Spring Blossom Festival’ for the development of horticulture tourism at a place that is known across the world for its unique quality of horticulture produce and picturesque landscape.
Director-General Horticulture, Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, who conceptualized the unique initiative, says the mode of tourism can add value to the horticulture produce sold by farmers and enhance sustainability to the rural areas.
”It will also help in promoting the authenticity of varieties sold by producers in Kashmir. Visitors will experience different stages of horticulture produce and also enjoy the natural ambience of fruit orchards,” he said after visiting the ‘ Spring Blossom Festival’ at Center of Excellence Zawoora Srinagar, spread over 312 Kanal of land.
The Spring Blossom Festival has attracted thousands of visitors to witness a riot of colours in the picturesque centre of excellence amid the wafting of the fragrance of flowers of hundreds of fruit trees.
The main aim of the department is enhancing destination attraction to both specialist and general tourists besides promoting the horticulture produce.
The Centre of Excellence, set up at a cost of Rs. 902.10 lakh at Zawoora Srinagar by Government of India under MIDH scheme under Indo-Dutch Work Plan, has facilities for the production of high-quality fruit plants and it serves as a demonstration centre for micro-irrigation, high-tech greenhouse technology, tissue culture labs, bio-control labs and plans to have weather disease forecasting station.
The visitors are amazed to see hundreds of flowers of Cherry trees, Plum trees, Peach, Apricot, Pear and Apple which are spread over 312 kanal of land and are presenting an attractive ambience to lift up the soul of people after the dull winter.
Brajesh Singh, a businessman from UP who visited Spring Blossom Festival’ along with his family highly appreciated the gala carnival saying that he was feeling on cloud nine.
“I have always loved Kashmiri apples and today I got to see the apple trees in reality. Like the taste of Kashmiri apple, the fragrance of apple flowers is awesome. This is refreshing to sit in the lap of a huge garden with breeze crossing flowers and touching you giving a divine peace of mind, he asserted.
With this month-long festival, Jammu and Kashmir government would be able to promote Horticulture tourism in a big way. The main attraction of the program is the exhibition of high-quality fruits, indigenous and nearly extinct plants, the latest technologies and machinery in the field of farming.