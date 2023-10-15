Srinagar's inspirational entrepreneur overcomes disability to spice up success

Srinagar, Oct 15: She has removed "dis" from her disability and has shown how one can achieve success in life regardless of obstacles. Meet Smarty Ji, a Srinagar-based entrepreneur, who has triumphed over adversity to establish a thriving venture that serves as an inspiration to many.
At the tender age of 12, a young entrepreneur, who prefers to be called "Smarty Ji," became disabled due to an illness that left her unable to walk, confining her to a wheelchair.
However, she refused to let her disability become a hindrance to her dreams. "I didn't want to be a burden on anybody. I thought of doing something," Smarty Ji said.
The inspiring story unfolds at her spice manufacturing unit located in the Industrial Estate of Khonmoh in Srinagar, where she not only earns a livelihood for herself but also provides employment, all while aspiring to inspire others to overcome their disabilities.
Smarty Ji's company produces a wide range of spices, including turmeric, chilli, and various other flavours. "We offer an extensive selection of spices," she proudly stated.
Her indomitable spirit and "never give up" attitude have driven her forward in life. "I have never given up on life, and today, I find happiness in providing livelihoods to others. I invite more individuals to join me in this endeavour so that we can offer employment to even more people," she passionately declared.
The story of her indomitable spirit unfolded like chapters in a gripping novel. "After some time, I started a boutique in a locality where two girls were working with me, but as I wasn't able to work there properly, I had to close it," she said.
The turning point in Smarty Ji's journey came when the idea of starting a spice factory blossomed within her mind. There were no cheering crowds, no government grants, just a determined heart fueled by an unyielding spirit. "There was no support from the government; however, I took a loan and started this factory, 'Sadaf Masalay,' in the industrial area of Khonmoh," she shared, her voice filled with the pride of an unbroken warrior, "where we have been working for more than a month now."
A gleam of passion danced in her eyes as she continued, "Currently, 10 educated youth are working in our factory where we are manufacturing, grinding, and packing chillies and other spices, selling them in the market."
The early days were rife with doubt and scepticism. The world whispered in her ear that it couldn't be done. But Smarty Ji was not one to heed naysayers. "During the initial days, everyone was of the opinion that you can't do it, but today, everyone appreciates me," she said, a triumphant smile gracing her face. Her journey from doubt to applause was a testament to her unwavering commitment to her dreams.
She spoke with pride of the fruits of her labour, emphasising that the spices manufactured at the factory were pure, with no chemicals tainting their essence. "I am hopeful of everyone liking it," she said, her voice carrying a quiet confidence that bordered on unshakable faith.
Smarty Ji's story is a poignant reminder that challenges and adversity can be stepping stones to remarkable achievements. Her journey, from despair to determination, and from obstacles to opportunities, serves as an inspiration to all, a testament to the strength of the human spirit.
While Smarty Ji dreams of expanding her business further, she seeks support from the government to facilitate the process.
"I have installed various machines, such as packing and grinding machines," she said. While the business is promising, she aspires for more.
"I want distributors to come and experience the quality of my products. I urge the government to assist in marketing efforts so that my spices become the preferred choice in Kashmir," she added.
With unwavering conviction, she said, "My spices are pure and superior to others in the market. I want people to taste their exquisite flavour. My family has stood by me throughout this journey, and I am determined to create a brighter future for myself and my employees," she concluded.
Smarty Ji's incredible journey from adversity to entrepreneurship serves as an inspiring example of determination and resilience, demonstrating that with the right attitude and support, success can be achieved in the face of any obstacle.