Srinagar's inspirational entrepreneur overcomes disability to spice up success

At the tender age of 12, a young entrepreneur, who prefers to be called "Smarty Ji," became disabled due to an illness that left her unable to walk, confining her to a wheelchair.

However, she refused to let her disability become a hindrance to her dreams. "I didn't want to be a burden on anybody. I thought of doing something," Smarty Ji said.

The inspiring story unfolds at her spice manufacturing unit located in the Industrial Estate of Khonmoh in Srinagar, where she not only earns a livelihood for herself but also provides employment, all while aspiring to inspire others to overcome their disabilities.