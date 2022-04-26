SRL Diagnostics inaugurates laboratory in Anantnag

Anantnag: SRL Diagnostics, India’s largest diagnostics service provider today announced the launch of a new laboratory in Anantnag.

As per the statement, the state of the art laboratory can conduct 30,000+ tests in a month ranging from simple routine tests to semi-specialized and specialized tests.

“Recognizing the rising demand for quality diagnostic services, SRL has expanded its capabilities by launching the additional laboratory in Kashmir. The citizens of Anantnag will now have access to SRL’s extensive test menu comprising of 3500+ tests and a range of well-curated preventive healthcare packages,’ the statement said.