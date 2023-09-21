Startup Knowledge Exchange Series: JKEDI organises Expert Session

The session featured Dr Waseem Javed, an accomplished alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Abdul Majid Ansari, Founder and Director of ARBA Accelerator Mumbai and Head of Business Incubation at Anjuman Islam Kalsekar Incubation Centre and M. A. Shaikh, a distinguished representative of the National Education and Charitable Trust.

They shared their invaluable insights and experiences with a captive audience of startups and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat presided over the event. In his address, he highlighted the steadfast commitment of the Government, led by Lt. Governor of J&K, in fostering a dynamic startup ecosystem within the Union Territory.