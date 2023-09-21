Startup Knowledge Exchange Series: JKEDI organises Expert Session

Pulwama, Sep 21: As part of its Startup Knowledge Exchange Series, the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) today organized an inspiring Expert session at its Sempora campus.
The session featured Dr Waseem Javed, an accomplished alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, Abdul Majid Ansari, Founder and Director of ARBA Accelerator Mumbai and Head of Business Incubation at Anjuman Islam Kalsekar Incubation Centre and M. A. Shaikh, a distinguished representative of the National Education and Charitable Trust.
They shared their invaluable insights and experiences with a captive audience of startups and aspiring entrepreneurs.
Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat presided over the event. In his address, he highlighted the steadfast commitment of the Government, led by Lt. Governor of J&K, in fostering a dynamic startup ecosystem within the Union Territory.
“Organising such enlightening lectures is a step forward towards nurturing entrepreneurship in the UT. We believe that these interactions and sessions with eminent personalities are instrumental in providing our budding entrepreneurs with valuable information and networking opportunities” he said.
“Through initiatives like the Startup Knowledge Exchange Series, JKEDI aims to empower our youth with the knowledge and inspiration they need to succeed in the dynamic world of startups. We are confident that these interactions will catalyze the growth of Jammu and Kashmir's startup ecosystem, ultimately leading to economic prosperity and innovation in the UT of J&K”, he added.
The speakers shared their journey and experiences providing essential guidance on navigating the startup landscape of the country. They brought a wealth of experience to the event. The speakers also emphasized the critical role that business incubators play in nurturing innovative ideas and fostering the growth of startups.