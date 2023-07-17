Startup Leadership Summit | ‘Govt committed to facilitate, guide startups in J&K’

Srinagar, July 17: In a bid to boost the startup ecosystem in J&K, a two-Day Startup Leadership Summit was kicked off by the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in Sempora, Pampore.
Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce Vikramjit Singh inaugurated the event.
“The government of J&K is going to be an enabling factor and facilitate guide, and mentor startups in J&K. The Union territory is embarking into a new phase of certainty and stability with lots of opportunities, and we are committed to enriching and empowering this ecosystem so that an entire society will benefit from it,” he said.
The summit has been organised in collaboration with The India Network.
Rahul Narvekar, CEO, The India Network, said that the aim of the summit is to create 100 startup stories in J&K to boost the startup culture in the Union territory.
“Here is a lot of enthusiasm in youth, and the response has been great. We will try to provide every kind of help to build strong startups here,” Narvekar said.
Director, JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat said the summit will cover essential topics such as financial planning, marketing strategies, legal and regulatory frameworks, and access to funding opportunities for entrepreneurs.
“This is our eleventh event this year, and we are aiming to turn our youth into job providers. The experts, CEOs from various companies are here, and our startup owners or aspirants will benefit from it. The event will emphasise the significance of innovation and the utilization of emerging technologies in driving business growth,” he said.
Sonia Khurana, the Founder, and CEO of Wyn Studio, took to the stage to discuss the essence of storytelling in entrepreneurship. Her session, titled "Kahani Kya Hai" (What's the Story), explored the power of storytelling and its impact on building a successful startup.
Dinesh Singh and Amit Mishra, Co-founders of Alpha Consultants, shared their expertise in business consulting and financial management to educate attendees on the intricacies of generating funding for their ventures. Himani Bhagat, the Chief Operating Officer of The India Network, talked about her strategic expertise at the summit. Her session focused on the various avenues and approaches entrepreneurs can explore to access funding for their startup endeavours.
In addition to experts, many young startup owners had set up their stalls to showcase their products. They said it is an important platform to boost their business.
“More than financial help, this event will help us with the mentorship and will also provide an opportunity to showcase our products. This is the place where our business can gown, and for those who are aspirants, this place will provide all the mentorship and other help, which is a great thing for us,” said a participant.
The two-day summit will also feature interactive pitching sessions, providing entrepreneurs with the opportunity to present their business ideas and proposals to a panel of investors from diverse regions of the country. These investors will offer valuable feedback, guidance, and potential investment opportunities to promising entrepreneurs.
In addition to the expert sessions and pitching sessions, participants will have the chance to engage with seasoned industry professionals, successful entrepreneurs, and subject matter experts. These individuals will share their experiences, provide mentorship, and offer guidance on various aspects of entrepreneurship.