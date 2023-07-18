Startup Leadership Summit propels 5 J&K startups towards funding

Srinagar, July 18: The Startup Leadership Summit organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) has brought forth opportunities for the region's startup ecosystem in the shape of the selection of 5 promising startups for funding, 2 startups for scale-up support and the enrollment of 12 startups into The India Network's Accelerator Programme.
The two-day event which served as a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and entrepreneurial growth was attended by visionary entrepreneurs, industry experts and investors.
During the summit, the selected startups were recognised for their exceptional potential and disruptive ideas across various sectors.
Through a rigorous pitching process, these exceptional startups stood out by presenting their compelling business plans and forward-thinking vision. These startups have been handpicked based on their innovation, potential for growth, and commitment to making a significant impact in their respective industries.
The programme will provide the selected startups with unparalleled support, guidance and resources to fuel their entrepreneurial aspirations. By nurturing their ingenuity, offering mentorship from industry stalwarts, facilitating access to funding opportunities, and creating a vibrant ecosystem, the program aims to empower these startups to flourish and succeed in their ventures.
Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat presided over the proceedings. He expressed deep admiration for the remarkable talent pool of startups and aspiring entrepreneurs who gathered at the Startup Leadership Summit, recognizing their exceptional potential and unwavering dedication to innovation and entrepreneurship.
“Their vision, passion, and commitment to making a difference in their industries are truly commendable. Through this platform, we aim to empower them with the necessary tools and knowledge to thrive and succeed as entrepreneurs. Under the visionary leadership of the Lieuteant Governor, the J&K Government has become a strong catalyst for the growth of startups and the empowerment of entrepreneurs. We are steadfast in our commitment to continually enhance this supportive ecosystem, fostering innovation and driving entrepreneurial success in J&K,” he said.
The funding support extended to the 5 selected startups will provide them with the necessary financial backing to propel their growth and execute their business plans successfully. This injection of funds will enable them to scale their operations, expand their market reach, and foster innovation in their domains.
The 2 startups chosen for the scale-up program will receive personalized support and guidance to accelerate their growth trajectory. This program will offer them strategic mentorship, market access opportunities, and valuable resources to navigate the challenges of scaling their businesses effectively.
Moreover, the enrollment of 12 promising startups into the Accelerator Program opens doors to unparalleled support, mentorship, and access to a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. These startups will benefit from industry expertise, specialized training, and networking opportunities, enabling them to refine their business models and accelerate their path to success.
The selection process for funding, scale-up and the Accelerator Program was highly competitive, emphasizing the quality, viability, and potential impact of the participating startups.
A total of 30 startups from across UT participated in the pitching process. The chosen ventures have exhibited exceptional promise and are poised to revolutionize their industries, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.