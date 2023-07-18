Startup Leadership Summit propels 5 J&K startups towards funding

The two-day event which served as a platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and entrepreneurial growth was attended by visionary entrepreneurs, industry experts and investors.

During the summit, the selected startups were recognised for their exceptional potential and disruptive ideas across various sectors.

Through a rigorous pitching process, these exceptional startups stood out by presenting their compelling business plans and forward-thinking vision. These startups have been handpicked based on their innovation, potential for growth, and commitment to making a significant impact in their respective industries.