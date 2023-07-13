Startup Leadership Summit to begin from July 17

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) is set to organize a transformative two-day Startup Leadership Summit for entrepreneurs of J&K on July 17 and 18 in collaboration with the India Network to cultivate a robust ecosystem for entrepreneurship and innovation within the Union Territory.

In this connection, the Director JKEDI, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today chaired a preparatory meeting in which senior faculty members and officers of the Institute participated.

“The workshop will serve as a platform for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs to gain valuable insights, knowledge, and skills necessary for building successful businesses in today's dynamic and competitive landscape. It will feature a diverse range of sessions, including interactive discussions, expert presentations, case studies, and practical exercises, all designed to equip participants with the tools and resources needed to excel in their entrepreneurial journeys,” said Director JKEDI. The event will include sessions from Rahul Narvekar, the Founder and CEO of The India Network, who brings extensive experience as a seasoned investor, guiding and supporting entrepreneurial ventures across various industries. Joining him is Himani Bhagat, the Chief Operating Officer of The India Network, who contributes her strategic expertise and operational acumen to foster entrepreneurship and innovation.

Additionally, Sonia Khurana, the Founder and CEO of Wyn Studio, adds her entrepreneurial insights and industry knowledge to the mix. Dinesh Singh and Amit Mishra, Co-founders of Alpha Consultants, bring their valuable expertise in business consulting and financial management, offering invaluable guidance to aspiring entrepreneurs.

The summit will also feature pitching sessions, providing entrepreneurs with the opportunity to present their business ideas and proposals to a panel of Angel Investors hailing from various parts of the country. These investors will lend their ears to the pitches, offering valuable feedback, guidance, and potential investment opportunities to promising entrepreneurs.