Startup Policy encouraging development of entrepreneurship in J&K: Govt

The main objective of ‘J&K Startup Policy 2018-2028’ is to facilitate and nurture the growth of at least 500 new start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir in the next 10 years. The objective also includes establishing at least 10 new state-of-the-art incubators including the private sector, facilitating access to early-stage investments for aspiring and existing start-ups, setting up innovation labs in selected Higher Secondary Schools and Colleges and setting up at least three fabrication labs, one each in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions besides creating a strong institutional framework for effective implementation, monitoring and evaluation of this policy.

The policy also focuses on innovative projects like ideas capable of introducing new or disruptive technology in the development of existing and new products, processes or services, capable of addressing any of the present challenges before the society at large in an effective manner. The policy also provides a special focus on start-ups, the promotion of platforms like start-up hubs, incubators, angel investors, innovation labs, Entrepreneurship Development Cells and Fabrication Lab among others.