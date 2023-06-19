‘Startups can aid in resolving job crisis’ | Kashmir’s Women entrepreneurs discuss business at JKEDI, Startup India workshop

Srinagar, June 19: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) and Startup India collaborated to organise a workshop targeted at empowering women entrepreneurs of the UT of J&K to foster women’s entrepreneurship and create a startup ecosystem.
During the workshop, scores of experts, academicians, and women entrepreneurs interacted and held various technical secessions to promote women entrepreneurship in J&K.
Director JKEDI Ajaz Ahmad Bhat said that in a time when job crisis becomes an issue for youngsters, developing a strong startup ecosystem is the way forward.
He said that JKEDI will do everything to ensure that all the help, mentorship, and other financial help will be provided to women entrepreneurs so that they can march forward.
“We have trained thousands of women entrepreneurs as there are dedicated centres run by JKEDI for women entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through such programmes, we will build a strong start-up environment and ensure better mentorship and idea generation. Through our department, we will also ensure that women entrepreneurs benefit from all the government schemes and will get proper guidance even after establishing their businesses,” Bhat said.
DrHinaShafiBhat, Vice Chairperson of KVIB, was the chief guest at the event. She said that empowering women entrepreneurs is not just about driving economic growth but about creating a more inclusive and equitable society.
“I am honoured to be a part of this collaborative effort by JKEDI and Startup India to provide women with the necessary tools and opportunities to thrive in the startup ecosystem. Together, we can pave the way for a brighter future where women’s entrepreneurial potential knows no bounds,” said DrHina.
Meanwhile, the workshop featured insightful sessions, including “Journey of the Startup Ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir and Support by Startup JK,” led by KritikaNarula and NehaNagpal, experts from Startup India, which also highlighted the Startup India Initiative, its schemes, and the benefits it offers.
The organisers said that through the workshop, they want to provide a platform to the women that will serve as the main platform for women entrepreneurs in J&K, empowering them with the necessary knowledge, resources, and networking opportunities.
They said that JKEDI and Startup India aims to foster a thriving culture of innovation, entrepreneurship, and gender equality which aims to bridge the gap between aspiring entrepreneurs and established industry experts.
The workshop’s second day will focus on an essential aspect of entrepreneurial success: “Pitching to Investors and Incubators.” Which will be facilitated by Rahul Narvekar, CEO and Founder of the India Network.Narvekar, a seasoned entrepreneur and investor, will share his expertise and insights, guiding attendees through the intricacies of crafting compelling pitches, securing crucial investments, and effectively leveraging the support of incubators to fuel business growth.
During the event, around 150 aspiring entrepreneurs and startups participated and expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the collaborative efforts of JKEDI and Startup India in organising this event.
Many local entrepreneurs like NadishRafiq (Kashmir Craft), Mehr Shaw (Maiden Kashmir), MahoorMiftah (Imroz), Insha Mir (Eco Kash), RuhabLateef, ShaheenaAkhter (Wearin Boutique), NuzhatAkhter, Danish Rafiq, GousiaNisar, Sheeba Shah among others participated. MrunmayeeParalikar from Pune and SnehaKumari from Skill Development India were also present at the event.