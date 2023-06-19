‘Startups can aid in resolving job crisis’ | Kashmir’s Women entrepreneurs discuss business at JKEDI, Startup India workshop

He said that JKEDI will do everything to ensure that all the help, mentorship, and other financial help will be provided to women entrepreneurs so that they can march forward.

“We have trained thousands of women entrepreneurs as there are dedicated centres run by JKEDI for women entrepreneurs who want to start a business. Through such programmes, we will build a strong start-up environment and ensure better mentorship and idea generation. Through our department, we will also ensure that women entrepreneurs benefit from all the government schemes and will get proper guidance even after establishing their businesses,” Bhat said.