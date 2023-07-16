Startups in India will increase 10x in next 4-5 years: MoS IT

Hyderabad: Startups and unicorns in India will witness substantial growth in the coming 4-5 years, and startups will increase by 10 times, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

In his address at the JIIF (JITO Incubation Innovation Foundation) 6th Foundation Day and Investors/Startup Conclave in Hyderabad, he highlighted India's remarkable progress in building unicorns and startups, and how they have successfully entered areas in emerging technology such as AI, Web 3, and deep tech.

He also engaged with industry leaders and aspiring young entrepreneurs.

Chandrasekhar emphasised the transformative journey India has embarked upon since 2014. From being predominantly focused on IT and ITes, the next 4-5 years will witness substantial growth for startups and unicorns, he noted.