State-owned banks told to provide Kisan credit card facility to all farmers

New Delhi: With the Union Budget just a few days away and amid expectations that the government is likely to focus on boosting the agriculture sector, heads of public sector banks on Thursday were directed by the government to provide Kisan credit card facility to all farmers in the country.

In a day-long review meeting of the banking sector, which was presided over by the Banking Secretary Vivek Joshi, the public sector banks’ chiefs were directed to take the help of PM KISAN database to undertake this exercise.

The progress of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) scheme was also reviewed in the meeting, sources said. Officials from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare were also present in the meeting, where review related to agricultural credit was also undertaken.