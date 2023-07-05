State Taxes department gets a pat on the back for achieving revenue targets

Speaking at a function held to commemorate the 6th Anniversary of GST implementation and the commencement of GST Week celebrations from July 1, Vaidya acknowledged the monumental task faced by tax officers and stressed the need to sustain and enhance the developmental gains by addressing system loopholes.

Recognizing the importance of capacity enhancement within the department, he called for teamwork among officers to yield better results. He expressed his commitment to extend full support and facilitate the operations of his office in any way possible.