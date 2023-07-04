State Taxes Department organises Outreach cum Awareness Drive

During the day-long drive, teams led by State Tax Officers engaged with customers and businesses, distributed pamphlets providing valuable insights into the various aspects of the GST law. They addressed common concerns, explained the procedural requirements, and highlighted the advantages of proper billing practices.

The outreach programme as part of GST Week celebrations is meant to serve as a broader platform to educate and aware all stakeholders concerned about the need of adhering to the GST law and the benefits it brings to both businesses and consumers.