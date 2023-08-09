State Taxes Department organises street play at Poloview Market

Srinagar, Aug 9: As part of ongoing celebrations of “Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav” under the theme “Mere Matti Mera Desh” State Taxes Department (STD) today organised a thought-provoking street play/skit on the theme ‘Responsible Taxation and Sustainable Development’ at Poloview Market here.
The primary message of the skit was to shed light on the critical issue of tax evasion and the detrimental effects of haphazard mining on the environment.
Commissioner State Taxes, Dr. Rashmi Singh was also present at the event.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rashmi Singh, said that the STD remains committed to ensuring tax compliance, sustainable mining and safeguarding the environment for the present and future generations. “Events like these contribute to a greater understanding of the complex interplay between taxation, mining, and environmental sustainability”, she said.
Additional Commissioner State Taxes Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool on the occasion said that the street play/skit was primarily meant to create awareness among the public about the importance of tax compliance in supporting sustainable mining practices and environmental protection.