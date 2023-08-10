State Taxes Deptt celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with focus on growth, development

Jammu: The State Taxes Department of J&K, as part of its fortnight-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration on the theme “Meri Maati Mera Desh” has been organising a series of activities with a focus on Growth and Development.

On the 10th day of the celebration, an awareness drive was organised by Enforcement (Central) Jammu at Sidhra, Narwal, Railway Station, Good Side, Jammu under the Chairpersonship of Rashmi Singh, Commissioner State Taxes Department, Jammu & Kashmir and the guidance of Namrita Dogra, Additional Commissioner, Administration & Enforcement, Jammu, Ritu Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner Enforcement (Central) Jammu along with State Taxes Officers accompanied by Central Enforcement team.

The stakeholders have imparted awareness about Suvidha Kendras, e-way bills, e-invoicing and other general awareness about the laws and rules of the department. E-invoicing has been made mandatory since 1st August 2023. Knowledge about various sections of the GST Act was also imparted. It was reiterated that Godowns and additional workplaces should be registered.

The overall purpose of this appreciation-cum-awareness drive was to infuse the message among the Traders/Transporters about the importance of carrying E-way bills and proper documents along with goods which will help in curbing the evasion of tax and ultimately lead to the development of the nation. The awareness drive conducted was also uploaded on Social Media handles in the shape of videos/photographs.