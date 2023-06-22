State Taxes Deptt celebrates International Yoga Day

Srinagar, June 22:Ninth International Yoga Day centred around the theme 'VasudhaivaKutumbakam,' translating to One Earth, One Future, One Family was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the office of the State Taxes Department Kashmir.
To mark the Day, an event was inaugurated by the Commissioner State Taxes, DrRashmi Singh, in presence of Additional Commissioner (Adm. &Enf.), Kashmir ShakeelMaqbool, (ICAS). The event was attended by Deputy Commissioners, STOs and other officials of the department.
A statement said that a large number of participants did YogAsanas alongside a Yoga instructor who also discussed the necessity and impact of human body and mind flexibility. He illustrated the stages involved in various yoga Asanas and discussed the benefits of Pranayam, Anulom-Vilom, Bhramari Pranayama, and other practices.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner State Taxes, urged all participants to include Yoga in their everyday lives, in order to be fit and stress-free, as it embodies the unification of mind and body, thinking and action. She also underlined the importance of including some form of physical activity in one's daily routine in order to increase flexibility and make Yoga a way of life.
Participants were requested to conduct some breathing exercises after performing several standing and seated yoga postures.