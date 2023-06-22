State Taxes Deptt celebrates International Yoga Day

To mark the Day, an event was inaugurated by the Commissioner State Taxes, DrRashmi Singh, in presence of Additional Commissioner (Adm. &Enf.), Kashmir ShakeelMaqbool, (ICAS). The event was attended by Deputy Commissioners, STOs and other officials of the department.

A statement said that a large number of participants did YogAsanas alongside a Yoga instructor who also discussed the necessity and impact of human body and mind flexibility. He illustrated the stages involved in various yoga Asanas and discussed the benefits of Pranayam, Anulom-Vilom, Bhramari Pranayama, and other practices.