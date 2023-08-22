State Taxes Deptt conducts drive against unregistered Brick Kilns in Budgam

Srinagar, Aug 21: Special Search Teams of the State Taxes Department Kashmir today raided dozens of brick kilns in Budgam district.
The operation was supervised by Additional Commissioner State Taxes Department (Administration and Enforcement) Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool.
During the search, these Brick Kilns were found to be unregistered with the GST department despite having crossed the threshold and thus were evading huge tax dues. Most of them were also found to be operating without licenses from the District Administration.
The Additional Commissioner during the drive directed the Brick Kilns owners to get registered with the District Administration and with the Goods and Service Tax Department. He also asked them to file their returns regularly without suppression of actual sales.
Meanwhile the Additional Commissioner directed the special search teams to continue the drive against the illegal brick kilns and take action under law against those operating without licenses.
The Additional Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner State Taxes Enforcement Central Kashmir, Pervaiz Raina and other officers of the Department.