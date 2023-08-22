State Taxes Deptt conducts drive against unregistered Brick Kilns in Budgam

During the search, these Brick Kilns were found to be unregistered with the GST department despite having crossed the threshold and thus were evading huge tax dues. Most of them were also found to be operating without licenses from the District Administration.

The Additional Commissioner during the drive directed the Brick Kilns owners to get registered with the District Administration and with the Goods and Service Tax Department. He also asked them to file their returns regularly without suppression of actual sales.