State Taxes Deptt holds GST interactive session for Chartered Accountants

Srinagar: As part of ‘Kartayva, Commissioner State Taxes Department, Dr Rashmi Singh, on Wednesday held a GST interactive session for Chartered Accountants of Jammu and Kashmir here at Excise and Taxation complex, Solina.

During the session, She responded to various issues raised by the participants and assured them that all genuine issues and queries will be taken care of.

Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement) Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool, gave a detailed presentation sensitising the participants about malpractices that lead to tax evasion and loss of revenue to the government.

He particularly flagged the issues of utilisation of ineligible input tax credit for setting off tax liability and declaration of IGST liabilities by the hotels and travel agents in violation of place of supply rules which leads to loss of revenue to J&K government. He also emphasised the need of issuing e-invoices.