State Taxes Deptt holds interactive-cum-educative session

Kathua, May 16: State Taxes Department today held an interactive-cum-educative session for traders, D.D.Os and PRIs of sub-division Bani of the district under “Kar-kavya” tax awareness initiative.
Addressing the gathering, Commissioner State Taxes Department, DrRashmi Singh stressed on timely filing of returns, tax compliance by issuance of invoice importance of tax compliance behaviour. She exhorted the traders to seek registration as well as file timely returns.
The Commissioner also informed the traders about the opening of Suvidha Kendra’s at district level for ease of traders besides redressing their problems and inconveniences.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner Administration and Enforcement, Jammu, NamritaDogra educated the participants regarding tax compliance and stressed on the DDO’s to file GST return on the works allotted and TDS deducted by the DDO’s from contractors.
Ranjeet Singh, Dy. Commissioner Enforcement Kathua enlightened the participants about enforcement activities of the department.