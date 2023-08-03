State Taxes Deptt, Mining Deptt organise awareness programme

Commissioner State Taxes/Administrative Secretary, Mining, J&K was accompanied by Additional Commissioner State Taxes Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool, Deputy Commissioner Enforcement (Central) Kashmir, Parvaiz Ahmad Raina, DC Appeals I&II, DC Recovery & IT Nisar Ahmad, Joint Director Geology and Mining, Kashmir, SDM Chadoora, District Mineral Officer, Budgam, besides State Taxes officers and other officials of both departments.

This joint initiative aimed to raise awareness about scientific and systemic practices of mining with proper safeguards for environmental conservation and by coming together, both departments demonstrated their commitment for fostering sustainable development with a scientific approach.