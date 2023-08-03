State Taxes Deptt, Mining Deptt organise awareness programme

Budgam, Aug 3: As part of celebrations of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav’ under the theme ‘Mere Maati Mera Desh’ the Department of Mining as a part of its programme from August 1 to 15 in collaboration with the State Taxes Department today organised an awareness cum sensitization programme at Doodhganga Nallah regarding conservation and development of mineral, systematic and scientific mining, and impact of illegal and haphazard mining on the overall environment.
The programme was organised under the guidance of Dr Rashmi Singh, Commissioner State Taxes/Administrative Secretary Mining dept, J&K
Also, Re-grassing activity as a part of soil restoration was also kickstarted by the Administrative Secretary Mining besides field check of the mining blocks on the occasion.
Commissioner State Taxes/Administrative Secretary, Mining, J&K was accompanied by Additional Commissioner State Taxes Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool, Deputy Commissioner Enforcement (Central) Kashmir, Parvaiz Ahmad Raina, DC Appeals I&II, DC Recovery & IT Nisar Ahmad, Joint Director Geology and Mining, Kashmir, SDM Chadoora, District Mineral Officer, Budgam, besides State Taxes officers and other officials of both departments.
This joint initiative aimed to raise awareness about scientific and systemic practices of mining with proper safeguards for environmental conservation and by coming together, both departments demonstrated their commitment for fostering sustainable development with a scientific approach.
At Doodhganga, Administrative Secretary Mining/Commissioner, State Taxes J&K interacted with the stakeholders, offered a patient hearing to their issues and assured meaningful intervention in due course of time.