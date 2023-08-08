State Taxes Deptt organises awareness programme on GST laws, rules

Jammu, Aug 8: As a part of ongoing fortnightly celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, officials of State Taxes Department today presented a theme-based skit at Central park Bahuplaza on the theme," GST laws and rules viz-a-viz Meri Mati Mera Desh".
The event drew a diverse audience including members of the business community and the general public. The aim of the event was to create awareness among the masses regarding GST laws and to ensure 100% tax compliance.
The event was organised under the able guidance and supervision of the Additional Commissioner, State Taxes Jammu, Namrita Dogra.
The event was followed by the distribution of pamphlets among people creating awareness regarding GST.
President, Bahu Plaza Association, Anil appreciated the department's efforts for creating timely awareness among the public about GST & its advantages.