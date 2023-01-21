‘State Taxes deptt registered 22000 assessees during 2022-23’

She added that the department is utilizing its best efforts to improve the return filing percentage by customers. “More than 95 percent GST R3B return filling percentage has been achieved so far”, she added.

To ensure transparency, the officer said that the audit under GST has also been taken up to avoid financial irregularities.

To a query, she said that in compliance with respect to the generation and verification of e-way bills, 17.58 lakh e-way bills have been generated during the current financial year, out of which 11.75 lac stands verified by different enforcement wings of the department.