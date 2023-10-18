State Taxes Deptt undertakes cleanliness drive in its headquarters, offices across J&K

Jammu, Oct 18: The State Taxes Department carried out a massive cleanliness drive under ‘Swachta Hi Sewa’ at its Headquarters situated here in Jammu, along with various other field offices located in other districts across Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory.
At Jammu headquarters, the drive was led by Commissioner, State Taxes, Dr Rashmi Singh, along with other senior officers of the department.
Reiterating the significance of Swachta Hi Sewa, the officers and officials of different sections vehemently participated in cleanliness drive in the premises and vicinity of the complex.
Accompanied by Additional Commissioner State Taxes Jammu, Namrita Dogra and other senior officers, the Commissioner State Taxes also inspected different sections of the office and took stock of all ongoing facelifting and renovations works, which have been carried out to provide better office ambience to the visitors.
The Commissioner also visited the basement area, department’s stores and corridor area.
Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner said the work to clean and beautify office space will continue under Swachta Hi Sewa campaign. She emphasised upon the role of all the officers and officials of the department in spreading awareness about the need of hygienic and clean society in overall development of everyone.
During the drive, the staff took up cleaning of stores, basement, compound premises including park area.
Similar exercise was undertaken by field offices of the department in various parts of the union territory. The officers voluntarily cleaned the surroundings and their office premises from within and outside under the campaign.
The departmental teams were constituted to participate in the campaign mainly at place of public importance, roads, parks and areas in and around the premises of State Taxes Offices where officer and officials collected and disposed of the garbage.
Additionally, awareness sessions were also conducted by the officers to spread information regarding harmful effects of plastic and other non-biodegradable garbage. The officers emphasized the importance of cleanliness in day-to-day life and pledged to maintain cleanliness in and around their surroundings.