State Taxes Deptt undertakes cleanliness drive in its headquarters, offices across J&K

At Jammu headquarters, the drive was led by Commissioner, State Taxes, Dr Rashmi Singh, along with other senior officers of the department.

Reiterating the significance of Swachta Hi Sewa, the officers and officials of different sections vehemently participated in cleanliness drive in the premises and vicinity of the complex.

Accompanied by Additional Commissioner State Taxes Jammu, Namrita Dogra and other senior officers, the Commissioner State Taxes also inspected different sections of the office and took stock of all ongoing facelifting and renovations works, which have been carried out to provide better office ambience to the visitors.