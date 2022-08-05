STIHL India opens new facility in Pune

“We are extremely proud to have acquired the land in Pune and build an office and operations building tailored to our needs. This investment reaffirms the commitment of STIHL to India, one of our key markets,” he said.

ParindPrabhudesai, Managing Director of STIHL India, added: “We are pleased to be part of this journey, as it underscores our commitment to growth in the Indian market. Along with our colleagues and partners, we are ready to push ahead with the revolution in farming equipment.”