Stock market closes in red after trading in negative on weak global cues

While the bears were firmly in control, the top losers at the time of closing included ONGC, Eicher Motors, Maruti, Hindalco, and Dr Reddy.

The World Bank, meanwhile, retained India’s GDP growth forecast for the financial year 2023-24 at 6.3 per cent, noting that the country continued to show resilience against the backdrop of a challenging global environment.

Dhruv Sharma, senior economist, World Bank, said on the growth projection, “Our team expects India's growth in this fiscal year fiscal year 2324 to be 6.3 per cent. This number is unchanged from our previous projection which was delivered six months ago. We are expecting growth to be underpinned by robust private investment, and we expect to see some strength in the services sector as well. The moderation and our number from last year's growth number which was 7.2 per cent is largely as a result of a moderating consumption and challenging external conditions."