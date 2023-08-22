Stoppage of leakage in system helped in spending more on welfare: PM Modi

Highlighting the great injustice caused by not imparting education in the mother tongue to students who did not know English, the prime minister informed that the present government is now giving emphasis on books in regional languages in the syllabus which will become the basis of a big change in the education system of the country.

"When decisions are made with positive thinking, right intention, and full integrity, the whole environment gets filled with positivity”, PM Modi said.

Referring to the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, the prime minister said that it has been formulated to adapt the traditional skills of the Vishwakarmas to the needs of the 21st century.