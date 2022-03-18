Strawberry farming can fetch high returns: DG Horticulture

At the outset, the DG interacted with the members of Self Help Group “Seed Solutions” and discussed various issues with its founder Sana Masood. He also visited Strawberry Farm developed by the said Self Help Group, which is spread over an area of 2 acres.

Bhat expressed his pleasure over the work being carried out in the farm and said that he is hopeful that the farm will inspire and encourage others to earn their livelihood from the cultivation of strawberries.