Strawberry farming can fetch high returns: DG Horticulture
Srinagar, Mar 18: The Director General (DG) Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited the Tumlihal area of Pulwama to participate in a series of events.
At the outset, the DG interacted with the members of Self Help Group “Seed Solutions” and discussed various issues with its founder Sana Masood. He also visited Strawberry Farm developed by the said Self Help Group, which is spread over an area of 2 acres.
Bhat expressed his pleasure over the work being carried out in the farm and said that he is hopeful that the farm will inspire and encourage others to earn their livelihood from the cultivation of strawberries.
He also highlighted the importance of Self Help Group and women empowerment. He said that empowering women is the fundamental right of women and today’s visit was aimed to give feeling to the members of the Group to believe in their potential and encourage them to work with more enthusiasm and added spirit.
The DG also distributed various Knapsacks, Irrigation Motor, Poly Green Houses Vermi-compost and other tools. A large number of women folk participated in the event.
The function was attended by General Manager DIC Pulwama Dr Zahoor Ahmad, CHO Pulwama, Financial Literacy Officer J&K Bank, Assistant Registrar Cooperative, Representative of NRLM and other field officers of the Department of Horticulture.
Later, the DG visited other areas of the district and inspected various High-Density Apple Orchards and appreciated the hard work of orchardists and field functionaries of the department.