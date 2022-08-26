‘Strengthening of agriculture schemes will pave way for employment generation’

Srinagar, Aug 26: Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department (APD), AtalDulloo today visited the Mushroom Section and Floriculture Section of Directorate of Agriculture Lalmandi here.
Speaking on the occasion, Dulloo said that for the overall development of the agriculture sector strengthening of allied wings like mushroom, floriculture, apiculture etc is inevitable. He said mushroom is emerging as a lucrative option to boost farmers’ income.
He said Mushroom production is becoming popular among the farmers while asking the concerned officers to increase awareness among the farmers regarding agriculture allied activities like mushroom cultivation.
He further said keeping in view the agro-climatic conditions of our region Floriculture also has a great scope.
He impressed upon the concerned officers to formulate strategies to attract educated young farmers to the floriculture sector.
Earlier, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal gave a detailed presentation of various schemes and interventions by the department for the production and promotion of agriculture allied wings like mushroom and floriculture.