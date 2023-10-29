STRUGGLE TO SUCCESS | Inspiring journey of Khalid Bashir Bazaz and Lady Hut

Ahaya Fayaz
Srinagar, Oct 29: The year 2001 marked the beginning of a remarkable journey for Khalid Bashir Bazaz, a journey that would test his resolve and determination in the face of formidable odds.
Hailing from a family burdened by financial constraints, Khalid harboured a lifelong dream that had taken root during his high school days – the dream of becoming an engineer.
Little did he know that this pursuit would be fraught with an unexpected obstacle, one that would challenge his path to success: a glaring lack of awareness about the intricacies of entrance exams.
Unwilling to impose additional financial strain on his father, he decided to pursue a degree in electronics while simultaneously shouldering his financial obligations by taking up a teaching position as a math educator at a local school. He earned a modest monthly income of Rs 1500.
In a bid to further assist his family, Khalid established a tuition centre and commenced offering classes after his regular school hours.
The inception of "Lady Hut" stemmed from Khalid's interactions with female co-workers, during which he began to recognise the business potential in the clothing industry.
His journey truly began when he spotted an opportunity in a small shop in 2003, at Alamgiri Bazar, which required a substantial deposit. Khalid's family sacrificed, even selling his mother’s jewellery, to buy the shop. He ingeniously used his earnings from teaching and tuition to initiate this venture.
Khalid's brothers, Irfan Bashir Bazaz and Shahid Bashir Bazaz played vital roles in this endeavour. Together, they dedicated themselves to the success of their business.
The name “Lady Hut” was suggested by his uncle, who had previously owned a shop with the same name at Abi Guzar a decade ago which, unfortunately, had not thrived.
Khalid and his team decided to choose this name to repurpose the old bags and receipt books that still bore the “Lady Hut” branding. This was because of the financial constraints that they were unable to acquire new bags or receipts of their own. In the course of time, “Lady Hut” broadened its product range, encompassing items such as gift products, dupattas, as well as birthday and greeting cards.
A pivotal moment materialised in 2008 when they resolved to venture into the fashion industry. An enlightening visit to a renowned apparel store in Kashmir instilled the concept of selling suits and dresses in their minds, notwithstanding their financial limitations. Their readiness to embark on this endeavour from scratch, offering the first two suits at retail prices without any profit margin, marked the inception of their prosperous journey.
“We started from scratch and achieved tremendous success in this field. Our journey has been difficult but we faced it with courage and it is an inspiration to others. I firmly believe in this because of the valuable lessons taught to me by my family. They have instilled in me the strength to face challenges and failures, emphasising the importance of willpower,” Khalid says
"I believe we have reached a level where we have no competitors in Kashmir. We have our own unique vision, meticulous planning and a clear path to success. My whole family is involved in this business now- My father, my mother, my brothers and even my cousins, Aaqib and Shakir have joined us. We are not just three brothers anymore; we are a team of five brothers, united and determined,” Khalid says in a proud tone.
Khalid attributes his triumph to unwavering family support, hard work, and an unyielding vision. His venture into the realm of social media, particularly YouTube and Instagram, has played a significant role in their brand's popularity, showcasing their dedication and determination.
“Our journey on social media began in August 2017, initiated by my cousin, Aaqib. It is through social media that we gained recognition and built a substantial following. On YouTube, we are steadily approaching the milestone of 1 million subscribers,” says Khalid.
“I recall my mother’s wise words, urging me to work hard and never give up. She emphasised the importance of hard work, acknowledging that failure may be inevitable but success will eventually come to those who persist. Today, I am grateful to witness the truth in her words, as social media platforms like YouTube enable me to generate income effortlessly even while I sleep,” he added.
Khalid, further highlights Lady Hut's commitment to quality, the promotion of traditional Kashmiri clothing, and support for artisans. He says that Lady Hut has become a brand that uniquely designs and offers traditional attire.
“I firmly believe in our uniqueness and the power of dedication, acknowledging the central role of our customers in our success. I acknowledge the importance of building relationships with our customers, catering to their needs, and leaving them satisfied, even if it means giving clothes for free. Lady Hut's evolution didn't stop at a single shop. We have expanded our presence to different locations, with plans for further growth. Our goal is to set up additional branches in various locations, starting with the establishment of new units in Baramulla and Anantnag, in the near future.”
Khalid emphasises the importance of hard work for the youth. "My advice is to be dedicated to whatever you do. Starting from scratch, maintaining focus, and building unwavering willpower are key to success in the entrepreneurial journey. Lady Hut stands as an inspiring testament to these principles and the potential of unwavering determination. One should not be discouraged by financial challenges or failures. One must embrace the journey from the ground up, work hard, maintain concentration, develop unwavering willpower, and stay focused on your goals."