STRUGGLE TO SUCCESS | Inspiring journey of Khalid Bashir Bazaz and Lady Hut

A pivotal moment materialised in 2008 when they resolved to venture into the fashion industry. An enlightening visit to a renowned apparel store in Kashmir instilled the concept of selling suits and dresses in their minds, notwithstanding their financial limitations. Their readiness to embark on this endeavour from scratch, offering the first two suits at retail prices without any profit margin, marked the inception of their prosperous journey.

“We started from scratch and achieved tremendous success in this field. Our journey has been difficult but we faced it with courage and it is an inspiration to others. I firmly believe in this because of the valuable lessons taught to me by my family. They have instilled in me the strength to face challenges and failures, emphasising the importance of willpower,” Khalid says

"I believe we have reached a level where we have no competitors in Kashmir. We have our own unique vision, meticulous planning and a clear path to success. My whole family is involved in this business now- My father, my mother, my brothers and even my cousins, Aaqib and Shakir have joined us. We are not just three brothers anymore; we are a team of five brothers, united and determined,” Khalid says in a proud tone.

Khalid attributes his triumph to unwavering family support, hard work, and an unyielding vision. His venture into the realm of social media, particularly YouTube and Instagram, has played a significant role in their brand's popularity, showcasing their dedication and determination.