Su-Kam holds dealers, distributors meet in Kashmir

By briefing the scope of Su-Kam, Choudhray said Su-Kam said, “Start-up in 1988 to become one of India’s largest power solutions providers. Believe me, the journey has not been an easy one, especially because there was no precedent – the inverter market in those days was in complete disarray with substandard products and local players dominating the market. We have created this brand brick by brick; faltering and then rising up again, but with each setback, we emerged stronger and wiser.”

“We have come to a junction where we can proudly say that we have succeeded in building a brand to reckon with presence in more than 90 countries we have a record for being the only company in this field to file for over 100 patents,” he stated.

“We have a strong footing in international markets like Africa, Middle East and South East Asia, especially Bangladesh and Nepal. We are now working on increasing our presence in South America. Su-Kam has an important role to play in Jammu and Kashmir.”