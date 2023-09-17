Business

Su-Kam holds dealers, distributors meet in Kashmir

In a media conference, Fayaz and Javed Ahmad, J S Electricals and Engineering Works at Baghi Metab near Railway Bridge, RSM Dheeraj Kumar, ASM Liyaqat Ali and others were also present in the event.

Srinagar: Su-Kam conducted a Business Meet of dealers and distributors of Srinagar.

A statement said that while addressing the media here in Srinagar, All India Marketing head of Su-Kam, Ashok Choudhary said, “ The purpose of business is to unite under one platform where around 250 dealers and distributors of Su-Kam have participated.”

Su-Kam deals in inverters as well as batteries and Su-Kam has got a huge response from Jammu and Kashmir, he added.  SU-Kam also deals in solar inverters, e-Rikshaws and e-batteries.

By briefing the scope of Su-Kam, Choudhray said Su-Kam said, “Start-up in 1988 to become one of India’s largest power solutions providers. Believe me, the journey has not been an easy one, especially because there was no precedent – the inverter market in those days was in complete disarray with substandard products and local players dominating the market. We have created this brand brick by brick; faltering and then rising up again, but with each setback, we emerged stronger and wiser.”

 “We have come to a junction where we can proudly say that we have succeeded in building a brand to reckon with presence in more than 90 countries we have a record for being the only company in this field to file for over 100 patents,” he stated. 

“We have a strong footing in international markets like Africa, Middle East and South East Asia, especially Bangladesh and Nepal. We are now working on increasing our presence in South America.  Su-Kam has an important role to play in Jammu and Kashmir.”

“Srinagar being one of the most important provinces in India, has great importance for Su- Kam Power Systems Ltd. The Company has plans to launch new products especially.”

