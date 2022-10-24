Submit action plan within 2 months for 100% consumer metering: JERC to Power department

Both JPDCL and KPDCL have been given a deadline of two months by the JERC to present an action plan or road map for 100 percent consumer metering. Additionally, the Commission has instructed JPDCL and KPDCL to create a roadmap for the installation of pre-paid smart metres, and the Commission should receive the information under RDSS in a timely way.

The JERC has instructed the utilities to conduct a feeder-wise energy audit and consumer indexing for determining the AT&C loss level. This is in regards to the feeder-wise account of losses and performance of Sub-Divisions.