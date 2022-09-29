Success Story: J&K woman earns livelihood, employs others

One such aspiring entrepreneur is Shoby Jan, a carpenter's daughter from Katapora village in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. She challenged herself to improve her financial situation for her family's welfare. And in her endeavour, came a saviour from the government in the form of the National Rural Livelihood Mission's (NRLM) UMEED which let her materialise her longing for a stable income and prosperous life.

Today, she is the owner of a business venture namely "Step In Out Footwear" in her vicinity of Yaripora, and she engaged her brother (a graduate) in this footwear shop while becoming a role model for other women.

Recollecting her journey to success, she said: "Once I came to know about the UMEED scheme which lends a helping hand to women for economic development through finance schemes, it gave me encouragement. So I rushed to avail the benefits provided by UMEED."

Shoby said she joined a self-help group where she received initial financial support as a revolving fund (RF) of Rs 15,000. "Later I availed Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 40,000," she said.

Further, she got a Bank Linkage of Rs 3 lakh (in the form of 1st part of Rs 1,00,000 and second part - Rs 2,00,000) and also received Total Capitalization Support from NRLM along with Bank Linkage Rs 3.55 lakh.

With the help them time and again in form of financial support she said: "I managed my business and started also a wood joinery millto help my father in my village.

"This business has increased my confidence and helped me cope with my family's expenses," Shoby said with a joyous look on her face.