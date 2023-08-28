Success Story | Kupwara's Razia Sultan establishes successful venture under Karkhandar scheme

“The initial training course had duration of one year and because of good response from the trainees, the batch was put to the advanced training for two more years in Advanced Training Course in Crewel craft against a monthly stipend of Rs 700/= Per month to each trainee”, Razia added.

The love for craft was the passion of the girl, she never thought to leave it half way, Razia Sultan got engaged as a Crafts-Instructor at a Crewel centre at the age of 19 years against a monthly salary of Rs.2000. Salary of Rs.2000 in 2017 meant a lot for her and her family and her joy was doubled as she was engaged as a Craft Instructor, the profession she loved most.

In the meantime, Razia Sultan was honored with a State Level Award by Handicrafts department in Crewel Craft in 2018, which fueled her passion for crewel embroidery.