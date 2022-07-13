Surge in air traffic: Govt to augment ATF stock at Srinagar Airport

Considering increase in the air traffic at the Srinagar International Airport as a sequel to busier tourist season this year, including the Hajj flights, the Chief Secretary observed that there is need to strengthen the stock position of the Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) to meet the rising demand. While reviewing the status, the Chief Secretary asked IGP Traffic to facilitate the exit of empty ATF trucks by 2 PM from Qazi Gund so that fresh ATF stocks could be brought back to the valley.