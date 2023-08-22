Survey on Current Status of Apple Leaf Blotch Miner Infestation in Kashmir held

The team from Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage, Faridabad, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Govt. of India comprising Dr. V.D. Nigam, DD RCIPMC Faridabad, Dr. Mithlesh Kumar Arya, AD CIPMC Jammu, Sh. Haroon Rashid Hakla, APPO (PP) CIPMC Srinagar and Kawal Nain Singh, SA CIPMC Srinagar along with a team of Scientists from Division of Entomology, Faculty of Horticulture, and SKUAST-K; Dr. Barkat Hussain (Professor); Dr. Abu Manzer (Professor); Dr. Khurshid Ahmed Assistant Professor, ARS Pahnoo; Dr. Mudasir Gani Assistant Professor ; Head KVK Pulwama; Head KVK Anantnag and Department of Horticulture, J&K (Mohd Shafi Dar and other officials) took stock of the situation and interacted with farmers about the level/year of infestation, management strategies adopted and the involvement of Govt. agencies in eradication of this insect pest.

The team observed that there are varying levels of infestation of ALBM in managed/unmanaged apple orchards of these areas, maximum infestation was observed in unmanaged orchards while as less infestation in managed orchards and farmers are adopting management strategies as per SKUAST-K and Department of Horticulture.