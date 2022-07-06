Sustainability in seed production is our top agenda: Dir Agriculture

Srinagar, July 6: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Muhammad Iqbal today visited the Potato development farm Bosian Baramulla.
He inspected different blocks of the Potato farm and interacted with the concerned technical experts regarding various latest interventions adopted by the farm this year.
Speaking on the occasion Director Agriculture said that the departmental farms must focus on the development and multiplication of high yielding varieties of agriculture crops (including potato), appropriate production and protection technologies, post-harvest management and production of good quality seeds.
Chowdhury Iqbal said the departmental farm has to play a pivotal role in achieving the ambitious goal of self-reliance in the field of seed requirements including Potato seed.
He ensured the concerned officers of every possible support for strengthening the farm on modern scientific lines.
Director said from the last two years the department is diversifying the departmental farms in terms of crops and other agriculture activities. "We have achieved good results like farmers' satisfaction over the quality of planting material but still there is a great scope for improvement", he added.
Dir exhorted upon the concerned officers to invite farmers and agri-preneurs from the concerned areas to these departmental farms and hold demonstration sessions with them so that modern trends and technologies in this trade could be imparted to the grass root level in a comprehensive manner.
Director Agriculture was accompanied by some senior officers of the department.