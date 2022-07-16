Suzuki V-Strom 250 launched in Kashmir

Introducing The Master of adventure bike Vstrom- SX, Aawan Ahmad Narwaroo, Director, Jamkash Suzuki said "we feel delighted to announce our entry in the 250cc adventure sports segment with the launch of V-Strom SX. The All-New V-Strom SX has been manufactured to cater to the needs of the riders who like a versatile sports adventure tourer. V-Strom SX will be perfectly suitable for city and highway riding as well as to explore various kinds of adventure terrains on a motorcycle."