SWACHHATA HI SEVA | Mushtaq Group of Hotels organises cleanliness drive

Srinagar: Mushtaq Group of Hotels, a prominent name in the hospitality sector, made a resolute commitment to cleanliness by organising an extensive cleanliness drive as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2023 initiative.
This noble endeavour aimed to promote and implement cleanliness and hygiene across all of its hotels located in the scenic region of Kashmir.
The cleanliness drives were carried out with great enthusiasm and dedication at various Mushtaq Group of Hotels properties, including Hotel Radisson Srinagar, Hotel Mumtaz Towers Srinagar, Grand Mumtaz Resorts Gulmarg, Radisson Golf Resort Pahalgam, and Country Inn & Suites Radisson Sonmarg.
Mushtaq Chaya, Chairman of Mushtaq Group of Hotels, expressed his fervent commitment to this initiative, stating, "We organised these cleanliness drives in alignment with the Swachhata drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which in Jammu and Kashmir is being spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha." He emphasized the significance of cleanliness and its pivotal role in the tourism industry. "Cleanliness is paramount, and to promote tourism, we must maintain a clean environment," he added.
The Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) campaign, initiated by the Government of India, seeks to instil a sense of responsibility for cleanliness and environmental preservation among individuals and organizations alike.
By actively participating in this initiative, Mushtaq Group of Hotels not only demonstrates its dedication to providing a clean and welcoming environment for guests but also contributes to the broader mission of creating a cleaner and greener India, Chaya said.
"The cleanliness drive undertaken by Mushtaq Group of Hotels serves as an inspiring example of how businesses can play an active role in promoting cleanliness and environmental responsibility, aligning their efforts with the vision of a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable future for all."