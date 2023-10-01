SWACHHATA HI SEVA | Mushtaq Group of Hotels organises cleanliness drive

Srinagar: Mushtaq Group of Hotels, a prominent name in the hospitality sector, made a resolute commitment to cleanliness by organising an extensive cleanliness drive as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2023 initiative.

This noble endeavour aimed to promote and implement cleanliness and hygiene across all of its hotels located in the scenic region of Kashmir.

The cleanliness drives were carried out with great enthusiasm and dedication at various Mushtaq Group of Hotels properties, including Hotel Radisson Srinagar, Hotel Mumtaz Towers Srinagar, Grand Mumtaz Resorts Gulmarg, Radisson Golf Resort Pahalgam, and Country Inn & Suites Radisson Sonmarg.

Mushtaq Chaya, Chairman of Mushtaq Group of Hotels, expressed his fervent commitment to this initiative, stating, "We organised these cleanliness drives in alignment with the Swachhata drive launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which in Jammu and Kashmir is being spearheaded by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha." He emphasized the significance of cleanliness and its pivotal role in the tourism industry. "Cleanliness is paramount, and to promote tourism, we must maintain a clean environment," he added.