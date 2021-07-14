Sweets Shops in Kashmir awarded Hygiene Rating Certificate by FSSAI

Srinagar: Five Sweets Shops in Kashmir Division have been awarded Hygiene Rating Certificates by Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The rating of these Food Business Operators (FBOs) was awarded after Third Party Audit was conducted by FSSAI approved Food Safety Audit Agency, in collaboration with Food & Drugs Administration (FDA), J&K, in the year 2020.

Four Sweets Shops, AAR GEE Sweets, M/s Taj Bakers, M/s New Janta Bakery and M/s Shakti Sweets have been awarded with Excellent Compliance Rating, while as M/s New Mughal Darbar has been awarded with very Good Compliance Rating.

Speaking on this occasion, Commissioner, FDA, J&K, Shakeel Ur Rehman, said that the assessment of 30 more Food Business Establishments which include 20 meat shops is under process. He said that it is the privilege of the consumer to demand safe and hygienic food. He further said that the department is collaborating with FSSAI under MOU for 2021-22, to initiate the special awareness drives on this program across all the districts.