SWITCH OVER TO ‘CIVIL ACCOUNTING SYSTEM’ | Maintain records as abstract register, contractors’ ledger: Finance Department

“It has, however, been brought into the notice of the Finance Department by the office of Accountant General that it has been observed during the audit inspection that none of the records like works abstract register, contractors’ ledger, measurement books are being maintained in the divisions,” he noted with concern.

According to Dulloo, it was brought into the notice that in absence of the records like works abstract ledger, contractor ledgers, form 64, it was not possible to relate a payment made in a work with the previous payments made by the department.

“The possibility of overpayments cannot be ruled out. The non-maintenance of the records by the divisions has been viewed very seriously by the authorities,” he expressed his displeasure.