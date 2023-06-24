Syed FazalIllahi re-elected as president KSSIA

Srinagar, June 24: Syed FazalIllahi who headed Kashmir Small Scale Industries Association (KSSIA) in the last term, was on Saturday re-elected as President of the association.
A statement said that Shabir Ahmad Najar and Haamid Hassan Chashoo got elected as Senior Vice President and Vice President. Syed Omer Rasool, DaanishManzoorMattu and Mehraj-ud-Din Posh were declared elected as the General Secretary, Joint General Secretary and Secretary of the organisation respectively.
While Lateef Ahmad Shah was declared elected as Secretary Finance, Shah AsifZahoor will be KSSIA’s new Publicity Secretary.
KSSIA is one of the oldest industrial associations of the valley which happened to be one of the important constituents of FCIK.
The elections were conducted by 5-member Election Commission appointed by General Body of the association under the chairmanship of AltafHussain Malik.
The Chief Election Commissioner, while thanking the general members of KSSIA hoped that the new team in the governing body will work with more zeal and enthusiasm to address the issues of estate and units established in it.
He regretted the delay in completion of election process for the reason that some members wanted their relatives to file nomination papers for various posts and the case had to be referred to the General Body for clarification.
It was in the extra ordinary Annual General Meeting held on June 15 that the General body declined to entertain any relative or representative of the owner and resolved that only the owners of industrial units could contest the elections.