T Suzuki visits Jamkash Vehicleades Delhi unit

New Delhi: President Suzuki Motor Corporation, Toshihiro Suzuki, currently on a visit to India as part of the Japanese delegation led by Prime Minister Mr Fumio Kishida, today visited JAMKASH Vehicleades Delhi Unit--AAA Vehicleades-- and took stock of its operations in northern states of the country.

The visit comes soon after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for the investment of 104 billion Yen or Rs 10, 445 Crore investment to manufacture battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and BEV batteries at its Gujarat plant.

The MoU was signed in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart. Of this Rs 3,100 crore will be pumped in to increase manufacturing capacity for EVs at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in 2025, Rs 73,00 crore for setting up a plant for the production of batteries for EVs in 2026.

The remaining amount will be utilised to establish a vehicle recycling plant by Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu in 2025.