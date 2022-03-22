T Suzuki visits Jamkash Vehicleades Delhi unit

New Delhi: President Suzuki Motor Corporation, Toshihiro Suzuki, currently on a visit to India as part of the Japanese delegation led by Prime Minister Mr Fumio Kishida, today visited JAMKASH Vehicleades Delhi Unit--AAA Vehicleades-- and took stock of its operations in northern states of the country.
The visit comes soon after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for the investment of 104 billion Yen or Rs 10, 445 Crore investment to manufacture battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and BEV batteries at its Gujarat plant.
The MoU was signed in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart. Of this Rs 3,100 crore will be pumped in to increase manufacturing capacity for EVs at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in 2025, Rs 73,00 crore for setting up a plant for the production of batteries for EVs in 2026.
The remaining amount will be utilised to establish a vehicle recycling plant by Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu in 2025.
Briefing the President Suzuki Motor Corporation and his team about JAMKASH operations in north India, its Chairman Devender Singh Rana referred to the milestones achieved by the group from its inception in 1997 with just one showroom in Pathankot with 15 staffers.
“Today, the group has a presence in 56 cities and towns across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi. Over the years, it has expanded its network to 164 touchpoints comprising Showroom, Workshop, Bodyshop, True Value and Driving School. The group employs more than 5,000 people across the ARENA and NEXA channel”, he added.
The visiting Global President of the Suzuki Motor Corporation and the delegation appreciated the Vehicleades Group’s performance, its network and geographical spread across the country. He also noted with satisfaction the commitment of the Vehicleades group in ensuring customer delight and safety during the tough times of COVID.
JAMKASH Vehicleades Group is the biggest dealer of Maruti Suzuki in North India. The group was the 3rd biggest dealer Pan India during the last financial year 20-21. Vehicleades group also bagged the award of 1st Runners Up - All India Best Performance during the last MSIL Dealer Conference.
Toshihiro Suzuki was accompanied by Kenichi Ayukawa (Managing Director, MSIL), Hisashi Takeuchi (Joint Managing Director, MSIL), Hideaki Domichi (Director, Suzuki Motor Corporation) and Ichizo Aoyama (Managing Director, TDS Lithium-Ion Battery Gujarat Private Limited), besides Shahshank Srivastava (Sr. Executive Director, MSIL) and Bhuvan Dheer (Executive Vice President, MSIL)