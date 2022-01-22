TAAI seeks ‘One India One Tourism’ approach in Budget

Besides, the Association has sought to bring Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) under the ambit of GST to make air travel more viable for all stakeholders as well as the extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

There are several aspects which can be expected in the upcoming Budget to support the entire sector of ‘travel tourism and hospitality,’ which will help in making this sector revive and survive, TAAI, which is headed by Jyoti Mayal, said in a statement on Saturday.